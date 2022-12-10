Top NFL Assistant Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: A bag of footballs for the Nebraska Cornhuskers before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The pull of Matt Rhule and a new era in Lincoln, Nebraska reportedly wasn't enough to poach one of Sean McVay's coaches.

Per MMQB's Albert Breer, "Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz has decided to stay in the NFL after considering an offer to join Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff."



Peetz is in his first year in LA after serving as LSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021, and it looks like he'd like to continue that.

The 38-year-old Nebraska native worked under Rhule in the first year of his NFL stint alongside former Panthers/Tigers OC Joe Brady, before taking over Brady's post in Baton Rouge.

Peetz has 10 years of prior NFL experience, working with the Jaguars, Commanders, Raiders and Panthers before venturing back out west with the Rams. Peetz attended St. Mary's High School in Nebraska and is also a Cornhusker graduate.