Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power

Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey.

On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers.

Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.

“I’m close to home,” the 5-foot-10, 175-pound DB said of the move, (via On3 Sports). “I can play very early and I’m playing SEC football, which I feel like is the most competitive conference.”

Lee also said that coach Hugh Freeze's diligence played a big role in his decision.

“He was just after me from the get-go, from the first day we met,” Lee explained. “He was talking to me so much. He was talking to me more than the actual players that he hasn’t even met yet on the team, trying to get me to come.”

Lee is a nice addition for a Tigers team looking to turn things around in a hurry.