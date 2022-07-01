Top Pick In 2022 NBA Draft Is Already Courting Kevin Durant

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is recruiting Kevin Durant to Orlando.

On Thursday, Durant broke the internet when NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the veteran superstar wants out of Brooklyn. The Nets are now working the phones, fielding calls about blockbuster trades.

Phoenix and Miami have been floated around as possible landing spots. What about the Magic?

Banchero is already recruiting Durant. He posted a photoshopped pic of Durant in a Magic uniform in his most-recent Instagram story.

Buckle up. This is only getting started.

A trade package for Durant will arguably be the biggest in NBA history. The fact that he signed a four-year extension, which kicks in this week, is perhaps the most-enticing aspect.

"Not only is it incredibly rare for a player of Durant's caliber to be moved in a deal, but what makes him all the more valuable as a trade chip is that he signed a four-year contract extension that kicks in this week -- meaning that a team that acquires Durant will know they'll have him through 2026," says ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

Will Durant pull a stunning move and demand a trade to Orlando? It's unlikely, but Banchero is trying to make it happen.