The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Top Programs Could Have 1 Issue With New Playoff Format

Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, Alabama and Georgia.ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, University of Alabama (left) and University of Georgia (right) on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff management committee is finally set to make some tangible steps towards a big postseason format change.

Next week, the committee will meet in Chicago to discuss a proposed 12-team playoff model. Based reports from college football insiders Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger at Sports Illustrated, the proposal calls for a bracket including the six highest-ranked conference champions and the next six highest-ranked teams determined by the CFP committee.

Another wrinkle in the proposal affords the top-4 ranking conference champions a first-round tournament bye. Teams ranked 5-8 would have home-field advantage over teams ranked 9-12 in the first round.

While at first glance this looks like a clear cut advantage for teams 1-4, there is a potential downfall to the proposed format.

As a top ranked team, your program will have to play in four straight neutral-site games, including the conference championship, in order to make a full national championship run. Unlike teams 5-8, 1-4 will have no postseason home-field advantage.

This shouldn’t be too much of an issue for top-ranked conference conference champions though. Since the current CFP model was established back in 2014, a Power Five conference champion has won the title in all but one year (Alabama in 2017).

While playoff schedule changes seem inevitable, they won’t be immediate. The current 12-year CFP agreement will run through the 2025-26 season.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.