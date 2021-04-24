Top Prospect Decommits From Gonzaga, Will Enter G-League

Gonzaga’s No. 2 ranked 2021 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, four-star recruit Fanbo Zeng has decommitted from the Bulldogs program and will elect to join the NBA G League Ignite. The 6-foot-10 forward will take the recently-popularized route of forgoing the college game in hopes to make the jump to the NBA.

After moving to the US from China in 2017, Zeng spent two seasons at Windermere Prep in Florida. There, he earned the distinction of the No. 16 power forward in the nation and No. 71 overall recruit.

While the loss of Zeng is certainly a hit to Mark Few’s Gonzaga squad, they’re still in some pretty good hands heading into 2021. Still remaining in this year’s Zags recruiting class are No. 1 overall recruit Chet Holmgren, No. 7 overall Hunter Sallis and four-star center Kaden Perry.

Signing with the G League Ignite, Zeng becomes the most recent in a line of high school prep stars to join the organization. Last year, the team signed Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd.

Zeng’s decision to decommit likely comes from a presumed lack of future playing in Spokane. With Drew Timme likely to return and two top big-man recruits set to join the roster, the top Chinese prospect would probably be stuck on the end of the bench through his freshman season. Tommy Lloyd, who reportedly played a significant role in recruiting Zeng, has also left the program to take the head coaching job at Arizona.

While it’s unlikely Zeng will make the jump to the NBA after just one year in the G League, he’ll have a better chance to improve his game in a more development-focused environment.