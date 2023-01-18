Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Files For Release From Program

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Gator fans cheer as the Tennessee Volunteers take on the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 15, 2007 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Tennessee 59-20. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has officially filed paperwork with the NCAA asking to be released from his signed National Letter of Intent with the University of Florida.

Rashada reportedly wanted out of his commitment after a $13 million NIL deal fell through, per multiple reports.

The Gators now have 30 days to respond.

This news was expected as Rashada failed to enroll at the university last week. He was originally committed to Miami before flipping to Florida in mid-November.

Rashada, a five-star recruit out of Pittsburg (Calif.), is the No. 6-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He was one of the top-rated recruits in Billy Napier's No. 13-ranked 2023 class.

Rashada's arrival in Gainesville was contingent on a four-year, $13 million deal from the Gator Collective, per the Associated Press. Financial backing for this deal reportedly fell through.

This development is another prime example of the changing college football landscape under the NCAA's new NIL rules.