Top Russian Diplomat Reportedly "Open" To Discussing Brittney Griner Swap

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Earlier this week, the Biden Administration announced that they've offered a prisoner swap to the Russian government in an attempt to return Brittney Griner and another American prisoner back to the United States.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he's open to a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the possible deal involving the WNBA superstar, per ESPN.

According to multiple reports, the Biden Administration's proposed trade would send convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner and fellow American prisoner Paul Whelan.

Lavrov said his ministry received an official request for a call after Blinken made the announcement on Wednesday.

"I will listen to what he has to say," Lavrov said.

Griner has been "wrongfully detained" in Russia for 162 days. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at a Moscow airport back in February when Russian officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

This trade offer is the first concrete and public action taken by the Biden Administration to get Griner home. On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called out the U.S. government for taking such public action.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation.