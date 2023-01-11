Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home.

Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal.

Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman this season and finished with 10 tackles and one quarterback hit.

He's a former five-star recruit in the 2022 class and was the top player in his home state Arizona), per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the 10th-best DL recruit for his class and the No. 59 overall recruit.

He was able to commit before the transfer portal window closes on Jan. 18.

This is a massive win for head coach Lincoln Riley as he tries to get this program back to prominence.