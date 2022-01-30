Toronto Raptors Trade Is Reportedly A Near Certainty

Goran Dragic has only suited up in a Toronto Raptors uniform five times this season.

The 35-year-old stepped away from the team for “personal reasons” back in November. And since has been spotted at numerous Miami Heat games.

Now, according to reports, its almost a certainty Dragic is dealt ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Report: Toronto Raptors are ‘almost certain’ to trade Goran Dragic by the trade deadline https://t.co/Bm0zGV3lVL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 30, 2022

Dragic was acquired by the Raptors via Kyle Lowry trade last August. Toronto’s head coach Nick Nurse was very understanding of the veteran point guard’s decision to take a leave of absence. Saying that Dragic is a “really good dude, extremely professional… and a joy to be around.”

That said, Dragic’s appearance at Heat games in addition to be being spotted practicing at their facilities has raised some questions.

Goran Dragic is away from the Raptors and attending Heat games (h/t @eric_torrente ) pic.twitter.com/1INg8xG5qI — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 29, 2022

Not that the Slovenian All-Star was all that excited to be in Toronto in the first place, which he walked back shortly thereafter.

The trade deadline is February 10. In his five appearances for the Raptors this season, Dragic is averaging 8 points, 1.8 assists and a tick under three rebounds per game.

His contract is worth $19.4 million.