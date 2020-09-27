Torrey Smith Calls For NFL Wide Receiver To Be Traded

In-season NFL trades are pretty rare, but longtime wide receiver Torrey Smith wants to see one out of Carolina.

The Panthers have high hopes for wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but he hasn’t truly blossomed into a star player yet. Smith believes it should happen on another team.

Smith, who played in the NFL from 2011-18, finished his career with the Carolina Panthers. He wants to see Samuel play elsewhere, though.

“The Panthers should trade Curtis so he can go shine!” Smith tweeted on Sunday evening.

The Panthers should trade Curtis so he can go shine! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 27, 2020

Samuel, 24, starred collegiately at Ohio State. He was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Samuel has shown flashes of greatness, but hasn’t put it all together yet – at least on the stat sheet – in Carolina.

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady has admitted he needs to use Samuel better.

“I have to use Curtis more as a receiver,” Brady said Thursday. “That was coming from some of my notes from the last two games. With his speed on the field, with him being able to push the ball deep, I have to utilize Curtis more in the pass game.”

Smith has already seen enough, though. He wants Samuel to be able to shine elsewhere moving forward.