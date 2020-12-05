Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Tough Referee Moment

Everyone seems to be making the same joke about a tough moment with a college football referee on Saturday afternoon.

A Big 12 referee was hit in the head with a pass by Kansas State’s quarterback on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are taking on Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

It’s been a good day for Herman’s program, as the Longhorns are beating the Wildcats, 27-4, on Saturday. It has not been a good day for one Big 12 referee.

This Big 12 referee was drilled right in the forehead by a pass from Kansas State quarterback Will Howard. It looked pretty painful.

Two movies are coming to mind following this tough moment:

Wedding Crashers

The Longest Yard

Now In at QB for Kansas State Paul Crewe https://t.co/c8bbROuwsj — Sean Maddox (@MaddoxSean) December 5, 2020

Referee aside, this has been a good day for Texas football. The future in Austin doesn’t look great for Tom Herman, though.

“Tom Herman winning this game doesn’t matter,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. “This thing’s been going on for 70 years…to me it’s unrealistic expectations. It’s nine regents that have the power of Jerry Jones. Imagine having nine Jerry Joneses looking over your shoulder. It’s going to take an Urban Meyer, Nick Saban personality to be able to handle that, to be able to win games.”