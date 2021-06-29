Report: Woman Who Caused Tour De France Crash Is Missing

During the first stage of the Tour de France on Saturday morning, a fan holding a sign on the side of the street caused a massive crash that took down a huge chunk of the field. Now, that woman has apparently fled the country and is missing.

The sign featured a message to the fan’s grandparents. If they were watching the race, they certainly got it, and way more than they could have bargained for.

After the incident, Tour de France deputy director Pierres-Yves Thouault made it known that they plan to sue the woman to make an example of her. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone,” he said.

The fan is believed to be German, according to Ouest-France. Officials believe she has already fled France for her home country, after her infamous moment at the race.

Imagine going to the Tour de France, making a sign to greet your grandparents, causing a crash with said sign, and prompting an international search. That is currently happening!https://t.co/S8ogcs85EH — Marcus White (@marcuspwhite) June 28, 2021

Tony Martin, a 36-year old German cyclist, was the one hit by the sign, causing the pileup. He was understandably upset after the incident.

“I saw the lady, I saw the sign but there was no time to react,” he said, per Deutsche Welle. “I still can’t understand how people can do things like that. We’re here to race our bikes – it’s not a circus.”

Another German cyclist, Jasha Sütterlin, had to pull out of the race due to a wrist injury suffered in the crash.

This pending lawsuit aside, hopefully the fallout from this brutal moment teaches other fans of all sports to use caution and much better judgment when this close to athletes.