Tour De France Decides On Crash Lawsuit Against Fan

The Tour de France has reportedly dropped its lawsuit against the fan who caused a record-breaking Stage 1 crash last weekend — leaving several riders injured.

Race director Christian Prudhomme ultimately said the decision to drop the lawsuit came down to the fact that the situation had been “blown out of proportion.”

“We are withdrawing our complaint,” Prudhomme said Thursday, via Reuters. “This story has been blown out of proportion, but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race.

“If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet and don’t cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders – they’re the ones worthy of live TV.”

A fan caused a huge crash at the Tour de France today that took down a large group of riders in the first stage (via @NBCSSports)pic.twitter.com/1r7ZROEGzD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 26, 2021

The spectator who caused the massive pileup was holding a cardboard sign out into the road while facing away from the riders. In an attempt to get in front of the cameras, the 30-year-old French woman collided with German rider Tony Martin, who went crashing to the road. Almost the entire peloton came crashing down with him in a brutal chain reaction.

After initially fleeing the scene of the crash, the woman has since been arrested in the Brittany region of northwest France. Accused of involuntarily causing injury, she faces more than a $1,700 fine, per Cycling News.

Riders have since urged the Tour to implement more safety measures in order to avoid future incidents.

Stage 6 continued on earlier today with superstar rider Mark Cavendish claiming his 32nd career Tour de France stage victory.