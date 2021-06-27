Tour De France Has Message For Woman Who Caused Crash

On Sunday, a Tour De France official sent a warning to the woman who caused Saturday’s crash.

During Saturday’s day of racing, a woman – who was holding a large sign – got a bit too close to the racers. Her sign got in the way of one of the cyclists. Disaster ensued.

A cyclist crashed into the woman’s sign, causing a massive pileup behind him. Plenty of cyclists wound up crashing. To make matters worse, the woman fled the scene before investigators arrived. Make no mistake, though. Tour De France officials are investigating the matter and plan to find the woman.

A Tour De France official sent a warning to the woman who caused Saturday’s major crash. The official said they plan to sue the individual for what she did, according to the Washington Post.

Tour de France official says woman who caused huge crash will be sued https://t.co/GXG9NoU3W2 — Post Sports (@PostSports) June 27, 2021

Officials are doing everything they can to find the woman. Here’s what one had to say following Saturday’s incident.

“The spectator who caused this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators,” said an official, via the New York Post. “Everything is being done to try and find her. She was wearing glasses and dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped sweater, and a waxed yellow jacket.”

If you missed Saturday’s crash, take a look below.

GREAT TO SEE SPECTATORS BACK INVOLVED IN SPORTS EH pic.twitter.com/Kwxj8be2Qh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

That’s about as bad as it gets. The woman deserves the discipline coming her way in coming weeks.

Unfortunately, fans like the sign-holding woman are going to ruin these events for the rest of fans. The Tour De France may have to consider fan restrictions to prevent crashes like this from ever happening again.