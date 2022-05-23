Toxicology Report Released From Dwayne Haskins' Death

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 17: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins looks on after the game against the New York Jets at FedExField on November 17, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A toxicology report released Monday showed that Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck and killed by a dump truck while walking alongside a Florida highway.

According to the Broward County Medical Examiner report disclosed Monday, per ESPN, Haskins had alcohol levels of .20 and .24, above Florida's .08 legal limit. He also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine.

The examiner ruled Haskins' death as an accident caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

His wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told a 911 dispatcher that Haskins left his vehicle to find a gas station on the morning of April 9. He said he'd call her back after returning to his car, prompting her to call 911 when not hearing back.

The examiner's investigation determined that Haskins "drank heavily" with a cousin or friend at a nightclub the night prior to his death.

An investigating officer determined that the unidentified driver of the dump truck didn't take any actions that contributed to the accident. A second car partially hit Haskins after attempting to avoid him.

Haskins played three seasons in the NFL after a standout tenure as a quarterback at Ohio State. He was 24 years old.