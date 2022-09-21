Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday.

Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose.

“I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody who takes their responsibility as greatly as I do,” Wilson said (first transcribed by NESN). "And I’ll say for those fans who are actually ignorant enough to suggest that this is some sort of mastermind conspiracy to rid ourselves of Kyle Busch early, I would simply say go back to trying to find the edge of the flat earth. It’s absurd.”

Busch got eliminated from the NASCAR Playoffs this past Saturday during the round of 16 due to that engine failure.

Wilson did apologize to Busch for what happened even though he went in on these conspiracy theorists. He said that they cost him a chance at a third Cup Series Championship.

Busch will now have to wait until 2023 to try and get that third championship.