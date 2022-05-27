Tracy McGrady Shares Awesome Kobe Bryant Story

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Tracy McGrady #1 the Houston Rockets and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during a freethrow in the second half of the game at Staples Center on March 30, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Tracy McGrady had the pleasure of playing against Kobe Bryant numerous times over the years.

The two were contemporaries, and waged some tremendous battles, despite Bryant usually getting the better of T-Mac.

That said, McGrady shared an incredible story about Bryant while he was on WFAN Sports Radio with Evan Roberts and Craig Carton.

"We were in Paris and I was getting ready to go work out and he was like, 'Bro, what are you going to work out for?' I was like, 'Man I'm just going to stay in shape and get ready for the upcoming season.' He's like, 'It's too early, it's the offseason.' He's just testing me. I was like okay, whatever. So, I go upstairs and change and I chill for a while. I go to the gym, walk-in, (and) who's in there sweating? It was him. I just shook my head and I was like, 'Bro, didn't you just tell me?' Those were the mind games that Kobe played and I figured it out early."

That is one heck of a story and it's likely he did that to other players throughout his career too.

McGrady played in the NBA for 16 seasons and played for six different teams throughout his career. He finished his career averaging 19.6 points per game along with close to six rebounds per game.