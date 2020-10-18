Trade Rumors Are Beginning To Swirl For The Eagles

The NFL’s 2020 trade deadline could be a fun one, especially in the NFC East, where the division is as open as ever.

CBS Sports is reporting on Sunday morning that one NFC East franchise is expected to be very aggressive heading into the deadline.

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly already exploring options two weeks before the trade deadline. The NFC East franchise is expected to be very aggressive.

“Howie is on the prowl already,” one rival general manager told CBS Sports. “He’s looking for action. If there is a trade to be made he’ll do it. Bringing in a free agent from the outside is tougher now and more risky with COVID, and he loves to make trades anyway. I’ll bet you anything he gets something done before the deadline.”

The Eagles are 1-3-1 on the 2020 regular season, trailing the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East division. However, Dallas has lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season. The Cowboys will be led by backup Andy Dalton for the remainder of the year.

Philadelphia will look to get closer to the division lead on Sunday afternoon, but the Eagles have a tough game.

Kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens is set for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on CBS.