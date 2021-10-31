Trade Speculation Is Swirling For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns’ trade for then-New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the biggest blockbuster moves the league has seen in years. However, it hasn’t worked out all that well for the AFC North franchise.

Beckham Jr. remains a talented wide receiver, but he’s struggled with injuries since arriving in Cleveland, and the Browns’ offense hasn’t seemed to find a rhythm with him on the field.

While Beckham Jr. is set to return to the field on Sunday, is it possible he’ll be moved ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline?

Pro Football Talk floated the possibility on Sunday morning.

OBJ is "good to go" for the Browns on Sunday; will he be gone from Cleveland by Tuesday? https://t.co/Vkdt2LXnWe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 31, 2021

From the report:

It’s unusual for a contender to trade away great players. If anything, the Browns should be buyers at the deadline. But if they realize that significant value can be secured by moving on from a player who doesn’t fit with the current approach on offense, why not consider doing it? Unlike some players who may be traded (such as DeSean Jackson, who won’t play today), the Browns may feel compelled to showcase OBJ in advance of Tuesday, in the event that someone is willing to make an offer. Someone like the Packers, for example. Others have suggested that the Chiefs should make a play for OBJ. The Browns, however, surely wouldn’t be inclined to help make the Chiefs better.

Beckham has 16 catches for 226 yards and no touchdowns on the season. He has a little more than 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games since getting traded to Cleveland.

It’s possible the Browns wide receiver would be better off elsewhere.

🚨 HYPOTHETICAL TRADE 🚨 Packers Receive: Odell Beckham Jr. Browns Receive: Marcedes Lewis, 2022 3rd and 2023 5th Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/SbPbUfnmnv — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 28, 2021

Should the #Panthers trade for Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson 🤔 @PhilSimmsQB pic.twitter.com/SGxrm6ryqA — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) October 29, 2021

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. E.T.