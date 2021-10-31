The Spun

Trade Speculation Is Swirling For Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham is injured.CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 25: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns’ trade for then-New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the biggest blockbuster moves the league has seen in years. However, it hasn’t worked out all that well for the AFC North franchise.

Beckham Jr. remains a talented wide receiver, but he’s struggled with injuries since arriving in Cleveland, and the Browns’ offense hasn’t seemed to find a rhythm with him on the field.

While Beckham Jr. is set to return to the field on Sunday, is it possible he’ll be moved ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline?

Pro Football Talk floated the possibility on Sunday morning.

From the report:

It’s unusual for a contender to trade away great players. If anything, the Browns should be buyers at the deadline. But if they realize that significant value can be secured by moving on from a player who doesn’t fit with the current approach on offense, why not consider doing it?

Unlike some players who may be traded (such as DeSean Jackson, who won’t play today), the Browns may feel compelled to showcase OBJ in advance of Tuesday, in the event that someone is willing to make an offer. Someone like the Packers, for example. Others have suggested that the Chiefs should make a play for OBJ. The Browns, however, surely wouldn’t be inclined to help make the Chiefs better.

Beckham has 16 catches for 226 yards and no touchdowns on the season. He has a little more than 1,500 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games since getting traded to Cleveland.

It’s possible the Browns wide receiver would be better off elsewhere.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. E.T.

