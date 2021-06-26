Trae Young Has Honest Reaction To Blowout Loss vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks opened up the Eastern Conference Finals with a thrilling 116-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But despite heading into Game 2 with a 1-0 lead, last night’s matchup yielded the exact opposite result.

In a bounce-back victory at home, the Bucks routed the Hawks with a 125-91 blowout score.

At the end of the first quarter, Milwaukee held just a six-point lead. That slight leading margin didn’t last long as the Bucks went on a 43-17 run in the second — bringing the Hawks to a 32-point deficit at halftime.

From then on, the game was out of reach. The stars sat and benches were emptied for most of the fourth quarter.

One of these stars was Hawks point guard Trae Young. Coming off a massive 48-point performance in Game 1, Young logged just 15 points and three assists through 28 minutes of play on Friday.

Despite he and his team’s lackluster effort in Game 2, the rising superstar kept a positive attitude moving forward.

“Every Loss been a Lesson !! ATL Sunday #WeMove,” Young wrote on Twitter after the game.

With the series locked up at 1-1, the Hawks will head back to Atlanta for Game 3 tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. ET.