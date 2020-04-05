Trae Young Reveals Who He Had Winning The NBA Finals

The NBA’s 2019-20 season has been suspended for weeks and it’s unclear when – or if – it will ever resume.

The coronavirus has put sports on hold across the world. The NBA had a couple of weeks left in its regular season when play stopped. If it hadn’t, the NBA Playoffs would be tipping off later this month.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young wasn’t likely to be in them – his team is 11 games out in the Eastern Conference – but he knows who he would’ve picked to win it all.

Young, who started in the All-Star Game, believes this would have been LeBron James’ year. He would’ve taken the Lakers.

“(LeBron) was on a different mission,” Young said on Instagram. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

James, 35, was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds a game for the Lakers in 2019-20. He was starting to get some MVP love before the season was suspended.

The Lakers were 49-14 at the time of the stoppage, 5.5 games up on the Clippers in the Western Conference.

Who would you have taken to win the NBA Finals this year?