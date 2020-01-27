The Spun

Trae Young’s Tweet About Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Is Heartbreaking

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch an NBA game.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter were believed to be on their way to a basketball tournament. Gianna had taken up her father’s love for the game. They had been seen at several NBA games over the last year-plus.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was one of Gianna’s favorite players.

The All-Star point guard posted a heartbreaking message following the accident.

Young’s Hawks beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening. The Hawks’ point guard had 45 points 13 of 24 shooting.

“He was with me tonight,” Young said.


