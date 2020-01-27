Trae Young’s Tweet About Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Is Heartbreaking

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter were believed to be on their way to a basketball tournament. Gianna had taken up her father’s love for the game. They had been seen at several NBA games over the last year-plus.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was one of Gianna’s favorite players.

The All-Star point guard posted a heartbreaking message following the accident.

…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Young’s Hawks beat the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening. The Hawks’ point guard had 45 points 13 of 24 shooting.

“He was with me tonight,” Young said.