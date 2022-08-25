Tragedy Reportedly Strikes Family Of Floyd Mayweather's Girlfriend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tragedy has struck the family of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather's girlfriend.

According to TMZ Sports, a relative of Mayweather's girlfriend Jamie Lynn committed suicide earlier this week. The suicide occurred at a condo Mayweather owns in Las Vegas.

Per the report, the person was Lindenwood Lions football player Jarrett Johnson. He was a former all-conference quarterback in high school who played multiple positions in college.

Mayweather and Johnson were close though and TMZ said that Mayweather is believed to be "distraught" over the news. TMZ showed photos of the two of them spending time together multiple times through the years, even attending a Miami Dolphins football game together.

According to TMZ, Johnson's body was discovered by a friend who showed up to the condo on Monday afternoon (local time). The friend called 9-1-1, but Johnson was already gone by the time help arrived.

The whole family of Jarrett Johnson has been struggling over the past few years. Jarrett's brother Justice lost his life in 2019 at the age of 18 years old.

Our hearts go out to the family of Floyd Mayweather and the family of Jarrett Johnson.