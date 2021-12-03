Trail Blazers Announce Decision On GM Neil Olshey After Investigation

Last month, Trail Blazers owner Jody Allen and the Portland franchise launched an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct from the team’s general manager/president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

At least one person employed by the organization reported the potential misconduct that led to the internal investigation.

On Friday, the results of this investigation came to a head. In an official statement, the Trail Blazers announced the termination of Olshey from all positions of leadership due to violations of the team’s Code of Conduct.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim GM.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are committed to building an organization that positively impacts our colleagues, communities and the world in which we live and play. Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Code of Conduct. Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment. Joe Cronin has been promoted to interim General Manager while the organization’s leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement.”

Statement from the Portland Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/W9j4V3nNl2 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 3, 2021

Olshey joined the Trail Blazers as general manager back in 2012 and was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2015.

While precise details of the misconduct have not been released, several team employees described Olshey’s tenure as “10 years of mistreatment leading to mental and physical stress,” per NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

In addition to this front-office turmoil, the Blazers are 11-12 on the year and without superstar point guard Damian Lillard for at least the next week.