Trail Blazers Announce Injury Update For Star Guard CJ McCollum

After suffering a left, mid-foot fracture against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 16, Portland guard CJ McCollum has yet to retake the court.

On Tuesday evening, the Trail Blazers released an update on their star guard’s injury status. According to president of basketball operations, Neil Olshey, McCollum continues to make positive strides in his recovery process.

After some close evaluation from team medical personnel, McCollum will no longer be required to wear a walking boot on his left foot. With some more rehabilitation over the coming days, the eighth-year Blazer is set to be reevaluated in two weeks.

The injury occurred when Hawks’ center Clint Capela landed with his full weight on McCollum’s foot after a layup attempt. The postgame X-ray revealed a small hairline fracture and mid-foot sprain that were originally diagnosed with a minimum four-week recovery period.

Now, a full month after the initial injury, that original four weeks looks like it will be stretched even further.

Portland has now played 13 games without the second half of their elite backcourt combo. Prior to his injury, McCollum was averaging 26.7 points and five assists per game. Now, the brunt of the scoring load falls directly on Damian Lillard.

Over the last 10 games in McCollum’s absence, Lillard has averaged 30.2 points and 7.9 assists per game. Despite not having his long-time backcourt partner at his side, the star point guard and his Blazers have put together a solid 8-5 record without McCollum (including four in a row heading into tonight).

With a healthy 46-28, second-quarter lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland look well on their way to continuing this streak on Tuesday night.