Trail Blazers Reportedly Release Former No. 4 Overall Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly waiving veteran center Cody Zeller, per NBA insider Jason Quick of The Athletic.

The team needed to release one player to free up a roster spot after today’s blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans — and the 9th-year big man’s recent injury status made him a prime target for this decision.

Zeller, a former No. 4 overall draft pick for the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2013, underwent surgery on his right knee Jan. 25 and was scheduled to be evaluated in 8-10 weeks.

Zeller was in the midst of his first season with Trail Blazers after spending the first eight seasons of his NBA career in Charlotte. Through 27 games in Portland, the 29-year-old center averaged 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

In addition to Zeller, the Blazers have also rid themselves of Larry Nance Jr., Tony Snell and star shooting guard C.J. McCollum — receiving Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Didi Louzada, a protected first-round pick and two second-round picks in exchange from New Orleans.

With Zeller out, the Blazers’ only true centers are Jusuf Nurkic and Trendon Watford.