Trail Blazers Turn Down Phil Knight's Offer: Fans React

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 05: A general view of the Moda Center during the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets on November 5, 2013 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Despite reports that Nike founder Phil Knight wanted to buy the Portland Trail Blazers, it appears the billionaire former CEO won't be getting his own NBA team.

On Thursday, the Blazers released a statement announcing that Knight did, in fact, make an offer for the team. But they stated that the team is not for sale - rejecting the offer.

"An offer was made by Phil Knight. The team remains not for sale," the team said, via ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

But Blazers fans don't want this to be the end. Fans have taken to Twitter pleading with team owner Jody Allen to sell the team.

Others are pondering how much it would really take for Allen to sell:

Adrian Wojnarowski doesn't appear convinced that this is the last we've heard from Phil Knight on the issue either.

In a follow-up tweet, Woj said that Knight and business partner Alan Smolinisky are "expected to continue pursuit" in trying to purchase the team.

The Portland Trail Blazers were owned by former Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen from 1988 to his passing in 2018. Jody Allen took control of the team in 2018 as the head of his estate.

Phil Knight and his partners weren't able to get their wish today. But if they make a big enough offer again, it may be tough for Allen to turn it down.

Better luck next time.