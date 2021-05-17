The Spun

Trainer Bob Baffert Receives Another Significant Punishment

A closeup of horse trainer Bob Baffert. He faces doping allegations over Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit in 2021.DEL MAR, CA - JULY 28: Bob Baffert, trainer of 13th Triple Crown winner Justify, attends Justify's ceremonial parade for fans after being retired from racing at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 28, 2018 in Del Mar, California. Baffert said ankle inflammation was the reason for the colt's early retirement. Justify retired undefeated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

It’s been a bad couple of weeks for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert. After seeing his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit defeated at the Preakness Stakes to end his bid for a third Triple Crown, he got even worse news today.

According to David Grening of Daily Racing Form, the New York Racing Association has banned Baffert from entering horses or occupying stable space at NYRA tracks. That includes Belmont Park, the site of the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

Per the report, the length of the ban will be determined pending the investigation into Medina Spirit’s positive test from the Kentucky Derby. But in the meantime, Baffert is going to be in a rough position with a lot of his best horses.

The NYRA oversees races at Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga, three of the top tracks in the country. He has already been suspended at Churchill Downs, the site of his now-controversial Kentucky Derby win.

Baffert races dozens of horses between those tracks over the course of a single year.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the banned substance betamethasone after winning the Kentucky Derby last month. The positive test sparked an ongoing investigation as to whether the horse has been doping.

It’s not the first time Baffert has come under scrutiny for juicing his horses though. As many as 31 horses he’s trained have failed drug tests during his 40-plus years in horse racing.

Prior to Medina Spirit, the most notable of those horses was Triple Crown winner Justify, who was investigated after testing positive for scopolamine after winning the 2018 Santa Anita Derby. But Justify and Baffert were ultimately cleared.

Based on these punishments, the race tracks don’t seem inclined to give Baffert the benefit of the doubt this time.


