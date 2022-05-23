Travis Etienne Has Been Cleared For Activity: Fans React

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

A Lisfranc injury ended Travis Etienne's 2021 rookie season before it could even begin. But it looks like all systems are a go for him heading into training camp.

On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that Etienne has been cleared for all practice activity. The team is still monitoring him for any potential issues, but he has been deemed ready to resume practicing.

Etienne suffered his injury in just the second-week of the 2021 preseason. He was initially ruled out indefinitely before undergoing surgery in August.

Now, nine months later, Etienne is finally able to begin his NFL career in earnest. NFL fans are happy that the man is finally going to get to play after last year's missed season:

As a running back at Clemson, Travis Etienne was nothing short of amazing. Between 2017 and 2020 he became the most prolific running back in school history and consistently ranked among the best in college football.

Etienne had 686 carries for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns. He was also a receiving threat, adding another 102 receptions for 1,155 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

Between 2018 and 2019, Etienne finished top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting twice and won a national title at the end of the 2018 season.

The Jaguars liked him enough to make him the No. 25 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. And pretty soon we'll get to see what he can do at the next level.

Will Travis Etienne be back at full strength this year?