Injury Update For Clemson RB Travis Etienne During Syracuse Game

Update: Etienne returned the game early in the fourth quarter and promptly scored a touchdown. It’s a great sign for Tigers fans.

Travis Etienne returns from the phone booth with his cape on and scores a touchdown! #9 now stands alone at #7 on the FBS career TD list. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 24, 2020

Clemson, surprisingly, is struggling against Syracuse on Saturday despite being essentially a seven-touchdown favorite. The Tigers might also be dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

Running back Travis Etienne, arguably the best at his position in the country, left the game in the third quarter with Clemson leading just 27-21. There’s no official diagnosis, but he seemed to be dealing with some kind of left leg issue.

Etienne returned to the sideline just ahead of the fourth quarter, but he was getting help from trainers on his left leg. It’s unclear if he plans on returning to the game.

Travis Etienne has emerged from the Clemson locker room. We'll see if he gets back in there for the Tigers. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) October 24, 2020

Etienne, before the injury, had rushed 13 times for 74 yards with a touchdown. His 25-yard run in the first quarter gave Clemson a 17-0 lead at the time.

While this doesn’t seem like a major injury, if it’s his hamstring, Clemson fans will have the right to be concerned.