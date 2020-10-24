The Spun

Injury Update For Clemson RB Travis Etienne During Syracuse Game

Travis Etienne carries the ball for Clemson football against Alabama in the national title game.SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers carries the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide n the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Update: Etienne returned the game early in the fourth quarter and promptly scored a touchdown. It’s a great sign for Tigers fans.

Clemson, surprisingly, is struggling against Syracuse on Saturday despite being essentially a seven-touchdown favorite. The Tigers might also be dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

Running back Travis Etienne, arguably the best at his position in the country, left the game in the third quarter with Clemson leading just 27-21. There’s no official diagnosis, but he seemed to be dealing with some kind of left leg issue.

Etienne returned to the sideline just ahead of the fourth quarter, but he was getting help from trainers on his left leg. It’s unclear if he plans on returning to the game.

Etienne, before the injury, had rushed 13 times for 74 yards with a touchdown. His 25-yard run in the first quarter gave Clemson a 17-0 lead at the time.

While this doesn’t seem like a major injury, if it’s his hamstring, Clemson fans will have the right to be concerned.


