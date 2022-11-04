Travis Kelce Admits He "Hates" Playing 1 NFL Team

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Boston sports fans have long held a reputation as one of the most hostile and unwelcoming fanbases.

During the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce highlighted this fact with a story about New England Patriot fans.

Kelce said he "absolutely hates" playing against the Patriots because they've heckled his mother at Gillette Stadium in the past.

“I’m not sure if it’s mutual, but I absolutely hate playing the Patriots," Travis Kelce said. "I’m mad at them for calling out my mom in the stands.

"Your momma jokes are cool, just when you say them to me, not my mom. Like when mom’s leaving the stadium, she’s getting heckled, you know, that’s just (expletive) low blows, man."

Kelce said he's not the only player in the league who holds this negative opinion on Patriots fans.

"A lot of people say they go into New England and just get a bad taste in their mouth about Patriots fans," he added.

The Chiefs are not scheduled to face off against the Patriots at any point this season.