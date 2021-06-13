Travis Kelce Admits 1 Team Is ‘Neck And Neck’ With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely head into the 2021 regular season as the favorite in the AFC. Kansas City is coming off a disappointing Super Bowl loss, though Patrick Mahomes and Co. have added some nice offseason pieces.

While the Chiefs might be the favorite, Travis Kelce believes there’s at least one other team “right there” with his ballclub.

Kelce believes that the Cleveland Browns, who nearly beat the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, are “neck and neck” with Kansas City.

“They’re definitely a contender, without a doubt,” Kelce said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s definitely there. Baker [Mayfield] and the gang have upped the ante, made this team an unbelievable team and a team you have to prepare for and take serious. I think that moving forward without a doubt, I can see a lot more playoff games between us, and I’ll just take it one day at a time and hope for it. I think the Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck.”

Kelce, 31, is an Ohio native.

“It’s impressive to see where they’ve come from and where they are now because it’s a legit contender,” Kelce said, “and every team’s going to have to bring it.”

The Browns are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Chiefs. That should be a fun one.