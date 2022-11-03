Travis Kelce Has 2-Word Description For Kadarius Toney

Travis Kelce is one of the many members of Chiefs Kingdom excited about the arrival of wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The Kansas City squad recently landed Toney in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants — providing them with another dynamic weapon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

During the most-recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce shared his thoughts on his new teammate. The superstar tight end referred to Toney as an "absolute beast" with the ball in his hands.

“I think it’ll be a smoother transition than coming from a lot of other teams in the league but I’m extremely excited,” Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, that guy is an absolute beast with the ball in his hands. I love the routes that he runs. Obviously his college highlight tape at Florida is second to none. Taking things to the house. I believe he was compared to Tyreek [Hill] when he was coming out. Not a lot of guys get that Tyreek comparison, but I think they were more so just saying that because [of] how many touchdowns, how many big-time touchdowns he has, meaning big plays, meaning 20-plus yards or 30-plus yards, maybe even 40-plus yards, taking things to the house and being that game changer. I’m excited for him, man. I’m excited. To be able to add another weapon that you’ve got to account for in this offense is extremely exciting, especially one of his caliber.”

Toney, a former first-round pick, failed to meet his expectations during his time with the Giants. Given the dynamic nature of the Kansas City offense, the second-year wide receiver is expected to be a better fit with the Chiefs.

Toney will make his Kansas City debut in a Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday night.