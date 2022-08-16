Travis Kelce Has Scary Message For Rest Of NFL

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Hill was a massive part of the Chiefs offense over the past few years, which has fans wondering what the 2022 version of the offense will look like. If star tight end Travis Kelce's comments are to be believed, the Chiefs will be just as dangerous in 2022.

He thinks star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having the best training camp of his career thus far.

Here's what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“Oh, without a doubt. It’s the whole offense in general,” Kelce said. “You put a lot more accountability on the O-line for being together for a whole ‘mother year, having that much chemistry together. And then on top of that, what Pat’s able to do is keep developing. He keeps finding ways to get better as a quarterback. And that, by far, is what’s made this offense take off and go into more of a passing offense than what we’ve had in the past.”

It's difficult to imagine the Chiefs fielding an even better offense this season. However, Patrick Mahomes will have plenty of weapons at his disposal when the 2022 campaign kicks off.

Will Mahomes and the Chiefs be even better in 2022?