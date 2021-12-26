Look: Travis Kelce Reacts To Chiefs TD vs. Steelers

Travis Kelce may not be on the field but that’s not stopping the All-Pro tight end from cheering on his team. On Sunday, the Chiefs star celebrated the second of two first quarter Kansas City touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes was able to find wide receiver Byron Pringle after extending the play in the red zone. Mahomes climbed the pocket and slung a strike to Pringle across the middle to give the Chiefs an eventual 14-0 lead.

Kansas City’s offense doesn’t appear to be missing a beat thus far without Kelce. The Chiefs jumped out to an early two-score lead. And their driving towards the endzone once again with just under 10 minutes to go in the second.

Travis Kelce did not clear COVID protocols and is OUT vs the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/z9TdGPI1bb — PFF (@PFF) December 26, 2021

It makes you wonder what the score could be with the best tight end in football on the field. Kelce was of course held out of Sunday’s action due to COVID-19 protocols.

A home win against Pittsburgh would go a long way in helping the Chiefs secure the top seed in the AFC. With the NFL’s new 17-game schedule and added playoff spot, only the No. 1 seed in each conference gets a playoff bye.

We’ll see if Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense can answer when they get the ball back.