Travis Kelce Reveals Clear Preference For His NFL Future

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is signed on with Kansas City through 2025, but Chiefs Kingdom should be happy to know that Kelce doesn't want it to end there.

Speaking on the team's restructuring of his contract to pay him more money this season, the seven-time Pro Bowler said that he can't see himself in any other uniform:

I think, it’s just another reason why I love being here, man. I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way both on the field and in the community and I’m going to continue to do that. They know that and they know what type of player they’re going to get, what type of leader they’re going to get in this building and also in the community. I’m just extremely appreciative of it, that they would even think about it or try and put something together. And it’s just another reason why I go out here and play my tail off for this city and this organization. I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother. I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too.

The 33-year-old has arguably been the best tight end in football dating back to 2016. It's hard to imagine the Chiefs don't feel the same way about their all-decade pass-catcher.