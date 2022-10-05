Travis Kelce Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of NFL Tight Ends

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce will go down in history as one of the best - if not the best - tight ends in NFL history.

He's dominated the league since he entered the NFL after the 2013 draft. He currently has six-straight 1,000-yards seasons and is on pace to make that seven straight this season.

Given his elite talent, it makes sense to hear from Kelce on who he places among the tight end greats. During a recent podcast, the Chiefs star revealed the four players he'd put on his Mount Rushmore of tight ends.

Of course he had to place himself in the top four - which is justified.

He also included Kellen Winslow Sr, Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski on the list, according to Taylor Witt.

It's an excellent list and one that is difficult to argue with. Some might include Mike Ditka, Antonio Gates or any other number of tight ends, though.

What do you think of the list?