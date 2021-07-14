Travis Kelce Reveals What His ‘Real’ Last Name Is

Through eight NFL seasons, six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro selections, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar tight end has always been Travis “Kel-see.” But apparently, we’ve all been living a lie.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, the elite NFL tight end revealed that his last name is actually pronounced “Kels.”

“I got ‘Kel-see’ then I got ‘Kels.’ My real name is ‘Kels,’ so I mean… I just kind of roll with the punches,” Kelce said.

Please tell me you are kidding @tkelce is my whole life a lie??? pic.twitter.com/FDeOEnuMm6 — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) July 14, 2021

The fact that everyone has been mispronouncing the Kelce name for so long is made even stranger by the fact that Travis’ older brother, Jason, has also been called “Kel-see” throughout his entire 10-year, three-time All-Pro career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apparently they were both just “rolling with the punches.”

Regardless of how you say his name, Kelce has already established himself as an all-time great at the tight end position. In each of the past six seasons since 2016, the 6-foot-5, 280 lbs mobile target has logged more than 1,000 yards receiving. And at 31 years old, it looks as though he’s just now hitting his prime.

This past season was the best of his career so far, notching an NFL-best 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns at the TE position. Raiders tight end Darren Waller was the only other player at the position to log more than 1,000 yards last season (1,196).

Kelce is slated to make $6.5 million through his ninth season with the Chiefs in 2021-22.