Travis Kelce Sends Clear Message Amid Odell Beckham Jr Rumors

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs restructured Travis Kelce's contract to make way for a potential midseason free-agent signing.

The Chiefs gave the superstar tight end the remainder of this year's salary in a lump payment — clearing up $3.45 million in salary-cap space.

“So, I’m not sure yet,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason. “It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something, right? Unless they’re just kindly giving me the money up front, which I genuinely appreciate either way.

“But yeah, my agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space so I was like, ‘I get the money now? Alright, I’ll do that. And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team? I’m in.’”

Kelce hopes this move could lead to the massive free-agent signing of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said of the OBJ rumors. “I haven’t heard anything. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.

“But I think that something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ ... alright now.”

Just as he did with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, Beckham could serve as a catalyst for the Kansas City offense as they go after another Super Bowl title.