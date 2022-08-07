Travis Kelce's Facial Hair Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after scoring a pass play for a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in a game at SoFi Stadium on December 16, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has some kind of look going at Chiefs training camp.

Kelce has trimmed his hair to a very short length and is also sporting a small mustache.

Here's his new look:

It didn't take long for football fans to joke about his appearance.

"*WR drops a pass Kelce: drop and give me 50 you hear me," one fan tweeted.

"He looks like Jim Carey in the Sonic movies," another fan tweeted.

It's definitely a look that's going to have to take some getting used to. Who knows, maybe more fans will like it as the days and weeks go by.