Travis Kelce's Old Comment About Derwin James Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch in front of Derwin James Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

There was no love lost between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James during last night's game.

James did his best professional wrestling impersonation, grabbing Kelce on a tackle and practically body-slamming him into the ground. As cool of a moment as that may have been for fans, it probably wasn't fun for Kelce.

But James' tackle has reminded some fans of an interesting comment Kelce recently made. Appearing on New Heights, Kelce called James one of his favorite players to watch but least favorite to play against.

"He brings it man. He's one of my favorite football players to watch except for when we play him," Kelce said.

Derwin James had nine tackles for the Chargers in last night's game against the Chiefs. But it was Kelce who had the last laugh.

Kelce caught five balls for 51 yards - the most of any Chiefs pass catcher yesterday - and helped set up multiple scoring drives in the 27-24 win over the Chargers.

The Chargers and Chiefs won't face each other again until late-November, when the Chiefs head to SoFi Stadium.

No doubt Kelce will have eyes in the back of his head scanning for James in hopes that he doesn't take any big hits like last night.

Is Derwin James the most feared safety in the NFL right now?