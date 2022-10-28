Travis Kelce's Patrick Mahomes "Impersonation" Is Perfect

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes has had star tight end Travis Kelce to throw to for his entire career in Kansas City. While the two have connected many times through the years, Kelce has picked up something especially unique from spending time with him.

During a recent episode of New Heights with his brother Jason, Kelce revealed that he can actually do a pretty decent impression of his starting quarterback. "I'm here," Kelce said in a voice that was incredibly similar to Mahomes.

Jason quickly joked that his brother's impression reminded him a lot of Kermit the Frog. But while the video cuts away to the next question, there was bound to have been some laughter between the Kelce brothers.

NFL fans were stunned at how perfect Kelce's impression of Mahomes was though. Many want to see the full video so they can see how much the two talked about how spot-on he was:

"That impression was funny as hell cuz it was spot on," one user replied.

"Any way we can see the unedited clip? I feel like Jason burst out laughing and they cut it. Lol," wrote another.

"I was not prepared to laugh out loud in this Starbucks," a third user wrote.

Given that Kelce and Mahomes have many more years of playing together left, Kelce has plenty of time to continue working on his impression.