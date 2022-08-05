Travon Walker Sends Clear Message Following Preseason Debut

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 31: Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Travon Walker (44) during Jacksonville Jaguars OTA Offseason Workouts on May 31, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Pass rusher Travon Walker was a controversial selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in his very first bit of NFL action, he made an impact.

During the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday, Walker got a sack on quarterback Jarrett Stidham on his very first snap. The Jaguars went on to lose the exhibition game, but Walker's impact was clearly felt.

After the game, Walker told reporters that it felt good to hit an opponent. He declared that while the sack of Stidham was his first, it wouldn't be his last.

“I hadn’t hit an opponent in a while,” Walker said, via Sports Illustrated. “It was definitely an exciting feeling. It was my first one, but plenty more to come.”

While Travon Walker's college numbers didn't jump off the page, he showed off some insane measurables in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. His leadership on the Georgia Bulldogs en route to winning the national championship last year also helped his stock.

The Jaguars took a gamble and drafted Walker No. 1 overall - not without heavy criticism of the move.

Walker intends to justify the Jaguars' faith in him over the next few years. But he might have already done so before the season even starts.