Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals flies out against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner.

Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals.

It's long been rumored that he wants to return to the East Coast since he has family out there. That rumor looks to potentially be true as Jayson Stark is reporting that Turner wants to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“There’s some interesting rumblings Trea Turner wants to be here," Stark said.

That would be a massive signing for the Phillies for multiple reasons, the biggest of which being that he'd bring stability to the shortstop position. Turner is coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him hit 21 home runs and drive in 100 runs off a .298 batting average.

It would also show that the Phillies are still all-in after being two wins away from winning the World Series this season.

It remains to be seen if they can get something down with him.