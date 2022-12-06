Trea Turner Turned Down 1 Offer Much Bigger Than Phillies'
Trea Turner made his free agency decision on Monday afternoon.
In a move that surprised nobody, he agreed to an 11-year $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies after they had been pursuing him for the last few weeks.
It's a move that instantly makes the Phillies strong contenders to come out of the National League again after they came within two wins of winning the World Series this past season.
What should make Phillies fans feel even better about this move is that Turner took less money to sign with them.
According to Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres offered Turner $341 million and Turner declined it.
This shows that Turner is fully invested in being a Phillie and wants to help them win a championship.
He will slot in perfectly at the top of their lineup and will also make their infield much stronger. He's coming off a 2022 campaign that saw him bat .298 with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs off 194 total hits.