Trent Brown Reacts To What He’s Seen From Mac Jones

New England offensive tackle Trent Brown is the most recent Patriot to praise incoming rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

After spending time on the field with the young QB during mandatory minicamp workouts this week, Brown sees plenty of potential with Jones. The veteran OT believes the 22-year-old reigning national champion is wise beyond his years.

“Mac, he’s a young guy, but you can’t really just refer to him as a young guy,” Brown said of the former Alabama standout, per NESN. “You can tell he’s been at a place where’s got some coaching. I think he’s going to be special here in the future.”

Heading into the 2021 season, the Patriots have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league. With 2020 starter Cam Newton returning on a one-year deal this season, the QB1 spot seems to be locked up — at least for now. Many believe that the highly-touted No. 15 overall pick could unseat Newton if he posts a solid enough training camp performance.

That being said, it seems Jones still has a ways to go before gaining Bill Belichick’s trust as a starter. When Newton missed three practices with a minor hand injury last week, third-year backup Jarrett Stidham took first-unit snaps and was backed up by veteran reserve Brian Hoyer. Jones pulled up the rear in the third-string spot.

After spending the past two seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Brown was traded back to New England earlier this offseason.

Whoever ends up winning the starting QB job in 2021 will get to work behind an improved offensive line.