Trent Dilfer Names The 'Dumbest' Rule In College Football

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Former professional quarterback Trent Dilfer is seen on the ESPN set prior to the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

There are a lot of rules in college football - on the field and off the field - that irk football fans and analysts across the country. For former NFL star Trent Dilfer, there's one rule that really gets under his skin.

During his debut episode of LeverUp, Dilfer sounded off against college football's "20-hour rule," which only allows college coaches to have 20 hours per week around players.

“The 20-hour rule in ridiculous,” Dilfer said. “That a college coach gets only 20 hours a week to develop his players.”

Dilfer argued that abolishing the rule would do wonders for player development since the coaches would be the primary voice in their lives.

“If now you had all the time you needed to develop that player and they’re in your building, guess who the primary voice in their life is? Their coaching staff.”

The 20-hour rule has been debated often through the years. Some have pointed out that the issue isn't that big of a deal because events like fundraising, compliance meetings, community service, team-building and travel don't count towards that 20 hours per week.

There's also the matter of the time restriction allowing student-athletes to focus on school. But the debate over how much time student-athletes actually spend learning vs. playing has also been debated ad nauseum.

The NCAA has a lot on its plate right now. Abolishing the 20-hour week rule probably won't be on the agenda for a while.

When it does get there, we'll probably see Trent Dilfer reiterating these arguments.