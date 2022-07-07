Trent Williams Makes History: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Trent Williams has consistently been one of the best players at his position through his 11-year NFL career.

In this year's edition of the iconic "Madden" video game series, the superstar tackle is being rewarded for that greatness.

Williams is the first offensive lineman in the game's history to earn a 99 overall rating — the highest rating the game has to offer.

While EA Sports hasn't made any official announcement, retired NFL running back Adrian Peterson posted a video of Williams accepting the honor on Instagram Wednesday night.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Big men finally getting recognized!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Yes.... Best OL in the sport. And a top 10 player in the entire league," another added.

"Dreams Money Can’t Buy… look at his face. If you think Million Dollar will change your Emotions your wrong you gotta Be passionate about success before the Money. This ain’t Clout this is a Future HOF still seeing the rewards of his WORK," another said.

The San Francisco tackle has logged nine straight Pro-Bowl selections. He notched his first First-Team All-Pro honors in his second year with the 49ers this past season.

Let's see if he can live up to this historic rating in Year 12.