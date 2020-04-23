Redskins Star Trent Williams Might Be Hinting At A Trade

Washington Redskins star offensive lineman Trent Williams has wanted out all offseason and he might have finally gotten his wish.

Williams, 31, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He’s made seven Pro Bowls and was a second-team All-Pro in 2015.

The Redskins star has not been happy with the organization as of late, though. He didn’t appreciate how they handled his medical situation and has demanded a trade.

Williams might be hinting at trade news on Instagram. He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

Trent Williams most recent post to IG. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S5pWwgFpWp — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) April 23, 2020

Williams could be traded ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. The Redskins are likely seeking a first-round pick in return for the standout offensive tackle.

Cleveland has been mentioned the most for Williams, who would provide major protection for Baker Mayfield.

Both Mayfield and Williams starred collegiately at Oklahoma. The two former Sooners could now be teaming up in Cleveland.

The NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night at 8 p.m. E.T. It’s looking like Williams could be moved before then.