Trent Williams Shares Honest Admission On His 2021 Injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers nearly pulled off what everyone thought would be an impossible task: defeat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau.

San Francisco entered the Divisional Round of the playoffs as a hefty underdog, but eventually shocked Aaron Rodgers and company. Not long later, they were battling division foe Los Angeles in the NFC title game.

At the end of the day, the 49ers just couldn't find a way to stop the Rams offense when they needed to most. However, there were other factors at play in that game.

The health of star left tackle Trent Williams was one of them. Williams admitted that, in retrospect, he should not have played during the NFC title game.

"Colton (McKivitz) would've done a better job on two healthy ankles than I did on one," he said.

The Rams out-scored the 49ers 13-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 20-17 victory. Just two weeks later, they took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

If Williams was healthy, would the 49ers have been able to defeat the Rams?